HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rail authority media relations official remains on the job after pleading guilty to conspiracy in federal court, over a vote rigging scheme he was involved in at his last job at the IBEW Union.

Russell Yamanoha’s boss at Hart says there’s “no valid reason” to change Yamanoha’s employment status, and won’t consider the matter again until sentencing in December where Yamanoha faces up to a year in prison.