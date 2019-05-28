Roosevelt High School Orchestra Conductor/Band Leader’s kindness on display on CW show

Sixteen Hawaii Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to help residents in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nine volunteers are from Oahu, five from the Big Island, one from Kauai, and one from Molokai.

The volunteers are either en route or already in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and will be helping with Mental Health, Spiritual Care, Sheltering, Logistics, Planning, and Staffing. An additional Big Island volunteer is on standby to deploy.