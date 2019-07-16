Two men have been charged in connection with three armed robberies at Hawaii 7-Eleven stores.
Tips to Crimestoppers led Honolulu Police to arrest 21 year-old Trey Hasegawa and 26 year-old Matthew Middleton.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took over the case — and charged the two with conspiring to interfere with commerce — by robbery.
If convicted — they face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The two are in federal custody tonight.
Robbers charged, in federal custody
