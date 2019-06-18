Road work along Farrington Highway in Pearl City overnight on Monday and Tuesday

Hawaiian Electric contractors will be doing night maintenance work on steel transmission structures along Farrington Highway in Pearl City on Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18. The work will require the closure of both westbound lanes of Farrington Highway at the intersection with Waiawa Drive, which will remain open for detoured traffic, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night.

The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the electrical transmission system in Central and West Oahu.

Safety signage, traffic cones and road barricades will warn motorists of the impending work zone, and special duty police will be onsite. The public should drive with caution when approaching the work area, or seek alternate routes.