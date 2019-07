The man who was found guilty of attempted murder and assault after a road rage incident on the H1 freeway has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Mark Char claimed he acted in self defense when he stabbed three people on the freeway in August 2016.

The victims said Char kept braking in front of them and when they pulled over, he pepper sprayed and attacked them with a knife.

Mark Char must also pay $1900 to one of the victims.