Road closures on June 7 & 9 for Pan-Pacific Festival

Roads will be closed for the 40th Annual Pan-Pacific Festival.

On Friday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. – midnight, Kalakaua Avenue from Seaside Avenue to Uluniu Avenue will be closed. Monsarrat Avenue from Kapahulu Avenue to Paki Avenue also will be closed.

On Sunday, June 9, 4:15 – 7 p.m., Kalakaua Avenue from Saratoga Road to Kapahulu Avenue will be closed.

Roads for both events will reopen at the discretion of the Honolulu Police Department.

Motorists should expect travel delays into Waikiki during the Pan-Pacific Festival's Hoolaulea and parade and are advised to use alternate routes.