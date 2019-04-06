Riot at Maui CCC caused $5 million damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Inmates caused $5.3 million in damage during a riot last month at Maui Community Correctional Center. Governor Ige is now asking lawmakers to add that money to the general funds for emergency repairs. He's also asking for $8 million in the capital improvement budget for next fiscal year to be used for long-term fixes.

"The incident caused a lot of damage to doors, sprinklers, floors, rooms, various equipment and that damage needs to be fixed immediately," said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, (D) Ways & Means Committee Chair.

The incident remains under investigation.