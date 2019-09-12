Ride the Kauai Bus for free on Sept. 20 for Ride the Bus Day

LIHUE (KHON2) – The Kauai Bus is announcing that it will be providing free bus rides on Sept. 20 to all passengers for Ride the Bus Day.

“Riding the bus cuts down on your greenhouse gas emissions, helps to reduce traffic, and can save you money on your gas tank bill,” said Transportation Agency Executive Celia Mahikoa. “We encourage everyone to ride the bus for free on Sept. 20.”

Additionally, the Kauai Aloha+ Challenge is running a September selfie contest on The Kaua‘i Bus. Winners will be chosen every Friday leading up to Sept. 20 and will be awarded two month-long bus passes. For contest rules and more information, please see details in the flyer below.

Courtesy of Kauai County

Additional information can be found online at www.kauai.gov/transportation, visiting the County of Kauai, The Kauai Bus, and the Kaua‘i Aloha+ Challenge Facebook pages, or calling 808-246-8110.