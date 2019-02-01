Retired Kaua`i Police Chief recovering at The Queen's Medical Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry is retiring effective July 31, 2018.

Honolulu (KHON2) - Retired Kaua`i Police Chief Darryl Perry is listed in serious but stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center, recovering from injuries he sustained when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle on Hawai`i Island over the weekend.

His wife, Solette Perry, asked Queen’s to issue the following statement to the media: