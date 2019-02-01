Retired Kaua`i Police Chief recovering at The Queen's Medical Center
Honolulu (KHON2) - Retired Kaua`i Police Chief Darryl Perry is listed in serious but stable condition at The Queen’s Medical Center, recovering from injuries he sustained when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle on Hawai`i Island over the weekend.
His wife, Solette Perry, asked Queen’s to issue the following statement to the media:
“We appreciate all the calls and all the support we’ve received. Please continue to keep my husband in your prayers. He was riding his bicycle down Highway 11 and was broadsided at the Kea`au intersection. He was wearing a helmet and that’s what saved his life. The staff at Queen’s has been so wonderful and he’s in excellent care.”