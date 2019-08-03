Residents, lawmakers demand solutions following pedestrian crash at Laniakea

A 10-year-old boy remained in the hospital overnight after he was hit by a car while crossing Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore.

It happened in front of Laniakea Beach, an area of controversy for decades.

For 15 years, residents and North Shore lawmakers have been trying to come up with a solution to ease traffic and stop pedestrians from running across the highway.

Last Friday, state, city, and lawmakers met to discuss possible solutions.

“We have proposed every possible solution under the sun, and we just can’t seem to get any traction,” explained Rep. Sean Quinlan (D) Waialua, Haleiwa, Kaaawa.

He says a process had begun that includes Sen. Gil Riviere, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Hawaii Department of Transportation, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Honolulu Police Department.

“I don’t want to talk about processes anymore and I don’t want to talk about plans and stakeholders and group meetings, we need action and we need it right now,” Rep. Quinlan said.

The issue is jurisdiction, the highway is owned by the state, but the area where people park is owned by both city and state.

“There’s an area across from Laniakea Beach that’s city-owned property, it was earmarked as a support park for Laniakea beach and to date, we have no plans, the city has no plans, to develop that park,” explained city council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

She said the city explained this during the meeting with state officials.

“After coming into office in January, I reached out to DOT and expressed the urgency of the situation as well as many other elected officials have done,” she said.

Both Rep. Quinlan and Tsuneyoshi say they believe a solution is in the works now that the Hawaii Tourism Authority is offering assistance.

“We’re all coming together to look towards that solution,” Tsuneyoshi said.

One solution is a crossing guard, which would have pedestrians cross in one area while the guard times traffic so it can move freely.

“There is some grant money available so we would like to use some of that grant money to pay for private parking guards to prevent a senseless tragedy like this from ever happening again,” Rep. Quinlan said.

He said when engineer Panos Prevedouros visited Laniakea in 2018, he said Laniakea had a “throughput” of about 2,000 cars per hour.

“With the current situation and with everyone crossing whenever they feel like it, we’re getting about 700 cars per hour,” Rep. Quinlan explained of Prevedouros study.

“If we are able to get these private crossing guards my next call is going to be to Prevedouros to tell me how often they should be letting people cross the road for maximum efficiency,” Rep. Quinlan said.

The Hawaii DOT came up with a solution back in 2014, they installed concrete barriers blocking people from parking in the area they do today, but they were sued by a group of North Shore surfers and the barriers came down.

In a statement to KHON2, the DOT said:

“The Hawaii Department of Transportation is saddened by the pedestrian collision August 1 that resulted in a young boy being transported to the hospital in serious condition. HDOT is confident that if the barriers were in place this collision would not have happened.”

A timeline of the attempts to improve traffic safety and flow on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea Beach follows:

· 2011 – a community-based task force is assembled to address solutions to shoreline erosion and roadway reliability for Kamehameha Highway fronting Laniakea Beach and Chun’s Reef. The Kamehameha Highway Barrier Project, Vicinity of Laniakea Beach is developed in response. Other alternatives discussed include parking on City and County of Honolulu property adjacent to the highway. Alternatives on City land are considered and dismissed as HDOT could not meet City’s indemnification requirements (determined in meetings with City Corporation Counsel in February and June 2012).

· December 23, 2013 – HDOT installs an approximately 1,000-foot concrete barrier on the mauka (mountain) side of the highway to reduce random pedestrian crossings and pedestrian/vehicle conflicts at Laniakea Beach. The barriers were proven to reduce vehicular conflicts and maintain traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway.

· January 2, 2014 – Lawsuit filed by Save Laniakea Coalition and five individuals to remove the barriers.

· June 4, 2015 – First Circuit Court hears case (Civil No. 14-1-0005-01) against HDOT and issues injunction on July 8 requiring HDOT to remove the barriers.

· August 24, 2015 – HDOT moves the barriers; installs “no parking, stopping, standing, loading and unloading signs and continues working to obtain the Special Management Area (SMA) permit to reinstall the barriers.

· 2016 – HDOT begins draft Environmental Assessment to support the SMA permit application. In October, HDOT is informed that the proposed location for the Laniakea Barriers is likely within the Conservation District instead of the Special Management Area and is advised to consult with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

· July 6, 2017 – HDOT submits Shoreline Certification application to DLNR. A community member files a Notice to Appeal and the shoreline certification request is denied on July 5, 2018, based on the earlier barrier installation being considered an unauthorized improvement.

· October 26, 2018 – HDOT submits second Shoreline Certification application with the Right of Entry agreement with the City attached as proof of the City’s authorization for HDOT to store the barriers. DLNR’s determination on this second application is due August 19, 2019.

· June 24, 2019 – HDOT’s legal representative offers an interim solution of reinstallation of the barriers with openings on either end and a marked crosswalk on the Waimea side.

· July 29, 2019 – The plaintiffs’ representative sends a counter proposal that would require taking of City land to add additional parking and room for a “waiting” lane.

“Any construction option such as the counter proposal by the plaintiffs or those mentioned by area legislators as potential solutions, such as pedestrian overpasses, underpasses, and traffic signals require environmental approvals by law and sufficient funding.”

“In the meantime, HDOT continues to study a new road alignment that can be constructed when funding is available. In a July 26, 2019 meeting with City officials and area legislators, it was determined that no additional funding was currently available for the proposed realignment. The preferred realignment is estimated at $65 million.”

“HDOT continued to pursue the barriers as an immediate means to improve safety and reduce congestion in the area; however, as HDOT has been told that the Shoreline Certification will likely result in a contested case hearing, we will remove the barriers. HDOT has now directed its consultant to pursue environmental clearance to move the road mauka within the highway Right-of-way to allow for limited parking on the makai side of the road. This measure is estimated to cost between $6-8 million and would take approximately 2-years to obtain the necessary environmental clearances.”

As for parking enforcement from HPD, that too is blocked due to the lawsuit.

In a statement, HPD wrote:

“The Honolulu Police Department shares the concerns expressed by North Shore residents and others who must drive past Laniakea or Turtle Beach. After issuing parking citations in February 2018, the HPD was informed of an agreement that had been made in 2015 which prohibits parking enforcement to take place for the duration of a lawsuit that had been filed against the City and State. The HPD is currently waiting for direction from city attorneys as the parties work toward resolving the lawsuit.“

State, city and county, law enforcement, HTA, and lawmakers are set to meet again on Tuesday.

“There have been so many meetings too many meetings to even count so this time I highly anticipate and hope the DOT sees this as the true high-level situation that it is and for action to be taken right away,” Tsuneyoshi said.

“Part of me wonders what the bar is for action to take place here, how many people have to get hit. How many people have to get injured? Do we really need a 10-year-old boy to get hit to finally do something about this long-standing problem?” Quinlan said.