HONOLULU (KHON2) - A woman was taken to the hospital after going over Rainbow Falls on Friday, June 7.

Rescuers were called to the area around 1:45 p.m.

They say a woman in her 20s accidentally went over the falls. She managed to surface and climb to a river bank.

That's where rescuers were able to get her and airlift her out.

She was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment.