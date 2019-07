HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Representative Takashi Ohno has a solution to Honolulu’s bulky trash problem.

He plans to reintroduce House Bill 24-81 during the next legislative session.

The measure would allow witnesses to provide statements, photographs and video of illegal dumping to police to help catch violators.

Representative Ohno says the city’s pilot project for scheduled bulky item pickup fails to address the problem.