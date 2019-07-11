Unmanned drone crash near Schofield sparks brush fire

Emergency rescuers responded to reports of a downed aircraft on Wednesday, July 10.

The crash caused a brush fire.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Footage can be seen from the city’s traffic cameras, which are pointed toward the mountains above Schofield.

According to the 25th Infantry, the downed aircraft is an unmanned RQ-7 “Shadow” drone that got lost during a routine training flight around the time the call came in for the brush fire.

Efforts are currently underway to survey the crash site to determine what, if any additional impact to the area, took place as a result.

At this time the cause of the loss is unknown — and will be determined later following an official investigation by the U.S. military.

The HFD says that they are officially participating with the military in putting out the brush fire caused by the crash. They have five units assisting.

Fire officials say that an HPD chopper will also help out.

The Honolulu Fire Department is supporting Federal Fire Fighting efforts.

There were no other aircraft in the area at the time of the crash.