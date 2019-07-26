Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign sues Google

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Representative Tulsi Gabbard is going after Google. Her presidential campaign has sued the tech giant.

The move comes after the company suspended the candidate’s Google Ads account following last month’s democratic presidential debate.

Gabbard’s campaign accuses Google of “Using its control over online political speech to silence” Gabbard.

A Google spokesperson said, “It’s system triggered a suspension but that the account was reinstated shortly thereafter.”

The spokesperson also said the ads connect campaigns with voters without bias toward any party or political ideology.