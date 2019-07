Representative Tulsi Gabbard was relatively unknown to the rest of the nation ahead of the crowded democratic debate, but that may have changed.

Google trends found that Gabbard was the most searched candidate in most states after the debate.

Senator Cory Booker was second.

Prior to the debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren had dominated the country’s internet browsers.

Gabbard’s success comes despite receiving the third-lowest amount of speaking time during the debate, just six-point-six minutes.