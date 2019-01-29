Rep. Takumi introduces bills on consumer protection issues
Honolulu (KHON2) - Representative Roy M. Takumi (Pearl City, Mānana, Waipi‘o), Chair of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee, introduced a package of bills in an effort to protect consumers.
These bills include:
HB 68 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION
Prohibits a merchant from adopting a warranty policy that requires a purchaser to pay an additional fee to obtain a repair, replacement, or refund for goods returned pursuant to the warranty.
HB 267 RELATING TO PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
Requires that if a proposed increase in the wholesale price of certain drugs would result in a 16 percent or more price increase over a 2‑year period, the drug manufacturer shall notify various drug insurance providers.
HB761 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION
Requires businesses to provide proof of purchase in electronic form, unless a consumer requests it in paper form. Specifies the penalties for violations.
HB762 RELATING TO SINGLE-USE PLASTIC STRAWS
Prohibits a full-service restaurant from providing a single-use plastic straw to a consumer unless requested by the consumer.
HB760 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION
Requires full-service restaurants to disclose their non-participation in national advertising campaigns that offer a promotion or discount at its entrance or storefront.
HB276 RELATING TO FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS
Bans the sale of flavored tobacco products.
For more information on the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce, go to this link.