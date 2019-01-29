Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Reps. Roy M. Takumi appeared on "Live at the Legislature" on Monday discussing consumer protection issues along with Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura discussing issues about homelessness and the Big Island.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Reps. Roy M. Takumi appeared on "Live at the Legislature" on Monday discussing consumer protection issues along with Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura discussing issues about homelessness and the Big Island.

Honolulu (KHON2) - Representative Roy M. Takumi (Pearl City, Mānana, Waipi‘o), Chair of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee, introduced a package of bills in an effort to protect consumers.

These bills include:

HB 68 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION

Prohibits a merchant from adopting a warranty policy that requires a purchaser to pay an additional fee to obtain a repair, replacement, or refund for goods returned pursuant to the warranty.

HB 267 RELATING TO PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Requires that if a proposed increase in the wholesale price of certain drugs would result in a 16 percent or more price increase over a 2‑year period, the drug manufacturer shall notify various drug insurance providers.

HB761 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION

Requires businesses to provide proof of purchase in electronic form, unless a consumer requests it in paper form. Specifies the penalties for violations.

HB762 RELATING TO SINGLE-USE PLASTIC STRAWS

Prohibits a full-service restaurant from providing a single-use plastic straw to a consumer unless requested by the consumer.

HB760 RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION

Requires full-service restaurants to disclose their non-participation in national advertising campaigns that offer a promotion or discount at its entrance or storefront.

HB276 RELATING TO FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Bans the sale of flavored tobacco products.

For more information on the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce, go to this link.