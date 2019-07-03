Renting public stalls to rideshare companies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council is set to vote on a measure on Wednesday that would reserve public parking stalls for ride sharing vehicles only.

The purpose of the bill is to authorize the City to allow car-sharing organizations to reserve certain on-street metered parking stalls, to delete all provisions regarding unreserved metered parking stalls.

The proposal would also include 160 public and meter stalls around the city where users will be able to pick up a car at a designated area and drop off at the same or different location.

Chapter 15, Article 28, of the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu 1990, as amended The Director and Deputy Director of Transportation Services testified in support of

the bill.