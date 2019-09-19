Renewed hope for family of Big Island missing hiker

Kyle Brittain has been missing for nearly three weeks.

His father, Steve Brittain, says nighttime footage from a drone shot on Saturday shows a man wandering the trails where they have been searching.

Hikers went back during the day but were unable to locate him.

Steve says the person in the footage was not carrying any type of flashlight so it’s probably not a hunter, and could possibly be Kyle.

The plan is to send two drones out this weekend. The second one will have a spotlight and a bullhorn to try and communicate with the person they see. Steve says they will also be able to send down food and water. Also, hikers will be ready to search the area once someone is spotted.

This story will be updated.