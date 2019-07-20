Removal of Terminal 2 parking structure pedestrian bridge at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport begins Tuesday, July 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu travelers that construction will be removing the Terminal 2 Parking Structure Pedestrian Bridge (Ewa Bridge) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, beginning Tuesday night, July 23, 2019, as part of the Pedestrian Bridge Replacement project. The public should expect closures on the 1st and 2nd level roadways at HNL airport to ensure the safety of travelers while work is being done overhead.

The pedestrian bridge will be removed in 3 phases. Construction of Phase 1 and 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night, July 23, 2019, through Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly. Partial closures of the 1stand 2nd roadways will begin at 9 p.m. and a full closure of both roadways will occur from 12 midnight to 3 a.m.

Phase 3 work is scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2019, through Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the same activity described in Phase 1 and 2.

Travelers using Terminal 1 during the temporary full closure from midnight until 3 a.m. may exit the airport on the ground level at Ala Auana Street. Pedestrian access to and from Terminal 2 parking structure and the Terminal 2 lobbies is available from the street level crosswalks. Detour signs will be posted to direct people of the alternate routes. Work is weather permitting.

HDOT thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as we continue to make improvements to our airport.