Remnants of Barbara to being impacting late tonight

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for Hawai’i island starting 10:00 pm tonight and will last until Tuesday morning at 6:00 am.

A trade wind weather pattern is expected through this evening thanks to high pressure far northeast of the area.

Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry.

The remnants of Barbara are forecast to pass through the area tonight through Tuesday with shower activity and winds increasing across most of the state.

Drier and more typical trade wind weather is expected Wednesday through Saturday as high pressure remains far northeast of the area.

Trade winds may increase on Sunday as a new high builds in north of the state.