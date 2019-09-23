Remembering Barry Taniguchi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A generational community staple has passed away.

KTA Superstore’s CEO Barry Taniguchi died Friday, Sept. 20, on Oahu from medical complications.

Taniguchi was the grandson of Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi, who founded KTA over 100 years ago. His Hawaii island grocery store has seven locations and is known for its community involvement on the Big Island.

Taniguchi also served on numerous business, community, health, and human service boards.

“I think he really had an incredible affinity and love for the state of Hawaii and for Hawaii Island,” said son Toby Taniguchi. I’m saddened knowing that our community has lost in my opinion, you know my humble opinion, I think he was a very incredible human being. And it just still saddens for me to think about the loss we have.”

In a statement made on Sunday, Sept. 22, Senator Brian Schatz called Taniguchi a brilliant problem solver and model citizen. Taniguchi is survived by his wife Sandra and five children.