Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Team HK share tips on self-defense, upcoming class

We have special guests from Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Team HK in studio to discuss ways we can protect ourselves since we have seen more unprovoked attacks lately.

The idea of jiu-jitsu is not to fight but to extricate yourself from a situation.

“Jiu-Jitsu is about empowering the smaller person. Often, people think that it is a fighting art. But that is the furthest from what it was originally created to do,” said instructor Todd Tanaka.

It really is something you can teach somebody. It is relatively easy to learn moves to get yourself out of danger.

“We do beginner classes where it is easy to pick up on the moves. It does not matter how many years of experience you have. You can just jump in,” said instructor Keanu Pascua.

Here we have a situation where the attacker wants to pull you into a van. Most women will think I am just going to kick the guy in the groin. When she tries to kick him, she loses her balance and gets that much closer to where the attacker wants to take her.

This is what we say to do. She is making a fist and pulling her other hand through the middle. Shifting her weight and taking her elbow into the attacker. The attacker cannot physically hold her hand here.

The idea is to create some space to get you out of there.

Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Team HK have a six-week seminar. It comes up next in June. Contact us at (808) 277-1128 to get more information.