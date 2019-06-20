Registration for swim lessons on Maui happens on June 29

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, Pool Section announced that registration for Learn to Swim Lessons for children 4 to 12-years-old will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the New Wailuku Pool.

Limited spaces are available and registration will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A parent or guardian must register their child, and participants may need to do a swim assessment to determine their level of participation.

All classes will be held from July 6 to Aug. 31, with no classes on Aug. 10.

Level 1 classes for children 4 to 6-years-old will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Level 2 and 3 classes for children 5 to 12-years-old will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.