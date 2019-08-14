Regal Cinemas new subscription for Hawaii Theaters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

“Regal Unlimited” plans range in price from 23-25 dollars depending on where you live.

It will give you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select Regal Theaters around the U.S. as well as 10 percent off popcorn and sodas.

The plan runs through the Regal app and requires a year commitment.

According to the Regal Theaters website, Regal Theaters in Hawaii fall into the “Unlimited Plus” subscription plan and will cost 21 dollars per month.