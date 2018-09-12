Red Cross: 78 people spent Tuesday night in evacuation centers

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaii Red Cross says that 78 people spent Tuesday night in 16 evacuation centers.

Red Cross opened the shelters on the Big Island, Oahu and Maui County due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

Maui County had 62 people spend the evening. A total of 16 people stayed in centers in the city and county of Honolulu. Nobody spent the evening in a Hawaii County evacuation center.

Several of the centers in Maui County are pet-friendly, as well.

Here is the list of evacuation centers from Hawaii Red Cross:

Hawaii County

Waimea Community Center

Maui County

Hana High & Elementary

Maui High School (pet-friendly)

Kihei Elementary (pet-friendly)

Kalama Intermediate (pet-friendly)

Lahaina Civic Center

Molokai High

Lanai High & Elementary

City and County of Honolulu