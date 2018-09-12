Red Cross: 78 people spent Tuesday night in evacuation centers
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaii Red Cross says that 78 people spent Tuesday night in 16 evacuation centers.
Red Cross opened the shelters on the Big Island, Oahu and Maui County due to Tropical Storm Olivia.
Maui County had 62 people spend the evening. A total of 16 people stayed in centers in the city and county of Honolulu. Nobody spent the evening in a Hawaii County evacuation center.
Several of the centers in Maui County are pet-friendly, as well.
Here is the list of evacuation centers from Hawaii Red Cross:
Hawaii County
- Waimea Community Center
Maui County
- Hana High & Elementary
- Maui High School (pet-friendly)
- Kihei Elementary (pet-friendly)
- Kalama Intermediate (pet-friendly)
- Lahaina Civic Center
- Molokai High
- Lanai High & Elementary
City and County of Honolulu
- Kaneohe District Park
- Kalihi Valley District Park
- Kailua District Park
- Ewa Mahiko District Park
- Waianae District Park
- Manoa Valley District Park
- Wahiawa District Park
- BYU-Hawaii