Record breaking temperature in Honolulu today, tomorrow another hot one

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure system will persist far north of the Hawaiian Islands with a weakening frontal trough between the high and the islands.

Light to moderate trades will continue through the weekend.

Trade winds will strengthen a bit on Monday as the frontal trough to the north diminishes.

Developing showers will favor windward and mauka areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

A record high temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit was reported at the airport in Honolulu today.

A preliminary review of our climate records show this temperature broke several records for Honolulu, including a previous August monthly high temperature record of 94 degrees set on August 29th of this year, and this report tied the all time high temperature record of 95 degrees set in Honolulu on September 19th 1994.