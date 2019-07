For the first time, Rapid Ohia Death has been detected on Maui.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, a less aggressive strain of the fungal disease was found in a single tree on private property in the eastern part of the island.

Officials say, this tree is located away from other ohia trees, so it appears to be an isolated case. It will be treated immediately.

The disease has already been detected on the Big Island and Kauai.