Rams vs. Cowboys – What you need to know

The preseason NFL game this weekend between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys will be a spectacle to behold. This is what you need to know before you go.

Parking opens at 11 a.m. and costs $16. Kickoff is at 4. So that leaves time enough to enjoy the tailgate experience.

The NFL uses mobile ticketing so Aloha Stadium advises ticketholders to download their tickets onto their phones for entry. Tickets purchased at Aloha Stadium or received in the mail from Ticketmaster are also accepted.

The last thing to know is clear, plastic or PVC bags will be allowed–one per person.