HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ragu Pasta sauces are being recalled due to possible fragments of plastic.

According to the FDA, no complaints or injuries were reported.

But consumers are being asked to look for the cap code on the yellow jar cap as well as the “best use by” dates.

Some of the sauces affected include chunky tomato garlic and onion, old-world style traditional, and old-world style meat.

Anyone who purchased an affected product is being asked to throw it out or get it replaced.