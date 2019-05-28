Queen's Medical Center West undergoing upgrades

The Queen's Medical Center West is making upgrades at its facility. Because of that, some patients will be moved to tent modules that are setup in the parking lot near the emergency department.

The medical center states that they are air conditioned and fully functional. These modules will be used for patients in the process of being discharged. It will also serve as an ER overflow waiting room.

The upgrade will add 24 more beds to the center by the end of the year.

