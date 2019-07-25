Qualifying seniors can redeem vouchers for fresh produce at select farmers’ markets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Branch is hosting its annual Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) in partnership with the State of Hawaii – Office of Community Services and the United States Department of Agriculture/ Food and Nutrition Service. The annual nutrition program grants qualifying seniors with $50 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets.



SFMNP is available to seniors who have low incomes. Recipients of the program must complete an application to receive $5 voucher booklets, valued at a total of $50. Program applications are due by Friday, September 20, 2019.



Vouchers must be redeemed at select farmers’ market locations in exchange for fresh produce by Monday, September 30, 2019.

Vouchers can be redeemed starting Monday, September 30, 2019 at the following farmers’ market locations on Kauai:

Dang Fresh Farm

Hale Puna

Kapa’a Honey Factory

Kauai Glory Farm

Kealia Farm Market

Lanipo Farm

Lei Aloha Tropical

Lin’s Farm

Mariano Farm

Primo Ballesteros

Ueunten Farm

Wirat Farm

Additional markets are still to be confirmed. Interested farmers should call (808) 954-7870.

For qualifications and an application form, click here.