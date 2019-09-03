Puna woman arrested and charged on an array of crimes

A Puna woman out on supervised release has been arrested and charged for an array of crimes following a robbery in Honokaʻa on Friday, August 30.

A 52-year-old Laupāhoehoe woman told police that she was trying to help a distressed woman when she was assaulted, and the woman took her vehicle and personal property in the vehicle.

Police received a public tip on the location of the suspect and were able to apprehend her at a residence in Fern Acres.

Police charged Jadelin Pualena Grammar with Robbery, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Assault, Possession of Personal Confidential Information related to Credit Cards, and Promotion of a Dangerous Drug.

Her bail was set at $107,000 pending a Tuesday, September 3 court appearance.

Grammar had been on supervised release after being arrested for other offenses that included firearms possession, drug possession, and assault on police officer charges that are still pending in court.

Sergeant James Correia said, “Getting her back into custody quickly prevented a potential crime spree in the making. We want to thank the public for helping us track her down.”