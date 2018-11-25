Puna murder investigation underway after body found on rural road

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

PUNA (KHON2) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a murder after a body was found on the side of a rural road in Puna on Saturday.

Police say at approximately 1:45p.m., patrol officers responded to the Fern Acres subdivision after receiving a report of a resident hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Anthurium Street.

According to police, a passing motorist told responding officers about seeing a body on the side of the road. Officers then found an adult male face down on Anthurium Street with apparent gunshot wounds to his body and spent casings nearby.

The victim's identity has not been released and an autopsy has be ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department's non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.