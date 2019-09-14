Pukalani Superette raises money from customers, donates to local schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pukalani Superette on Maui is sending a big thank you to its customers.

The store’s coin canister collection program raised $9,000 over the past few months.

The money will be going to six upcountry elementary and intermediate schools. Paia, Makawao, Kula, Haiku, and Pukalani Elementary and Kalama Intermediate School each received a check for $1,500.00 to help fund educational programs.

Pukalani Superette General Manager, Jerry Masaki said, “We are so appreciative of our great customers who support and donate to this worthy cause. We look forward to raising more money from our Coin Canister Collection Program in the future, and giving even more back to our schools.”

He added, “We encourage our customers to drop loose change, or make a donation, in the canisters found at each checkout counter in the store.”

The family-owned and operated store has been around for over 64 years.

Donation canisters can be found at each checkout.

For more information, log onto pukalanisuperette.com.