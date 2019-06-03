Public schools offer free meals to children this summer

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) today announced 71 public schools will serve meals through its summer food service program, Seamless Summer Option (SSO). 

“The Department is excited to see an increase in the number of schools that have stepped up to feed our keiki this summer. This is typically a period of time where our most vulnerable students do not have access to services that they normally would during the school year,” said Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent, Office of School Facilities and Support Services. “Our hope is that more students will enjoy a free meal, simply by stopping by one of our participating schools.” 

Beginning in early June, the SSO program will be available at public schools around the state free of charge to all children 18 years and younger. Meals will be served at select locations Monday through Friday, except June 11 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day). Parents are encouraged to call their child’s school directly to find out the specific times for meal service. 

SSO is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. An eligible school must have 50 percent or more of its regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus. However, meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served.

List of Schools

Oahu

  • Aiea Elementary
  • Anuenue
  • Castle High
  • Dole Middle
  • Ewa Elementary
  • Ewa Beach Elementary
  • Farrington High
  • Fern Elementary
  • Hauula Elementary
  • Kaala Elementary
  • Kaewai Elementary
  • Kahaluu Elementary
  • Kahuku Elementary
  • Kahuku High & Intermediate
  • Kailua Elementary
  • Kaimiloa Elementary
  • Kaimuki High
  • Kalakaua Middle
  • Kalihi Elementary
  • Kalihi Waena Elementary
  • Kaneohe Elementary
  • Kapunahala Elementary
  • Kauluwela Elementary
  • Kipapa Elementary
  • Kuhio Elementary
  • Laie Elementary
  • Lanakila Elementary
  • Leihoku Elementary
  • Linapuni Elementary
  • Makaha Elementary
  • Maili Elementary
  • Mauka Lani Elementary
  • Nanaikapono Elementary
  • Nanakuli Elementary
  • Nanakuli High & Intermediate
  • Pearl City Elementary
  • Pohakea Elementary
  • Pope Elementary
  • Roosevelt High
  • Waialua Elementary
  • Waianae Elementary
  • Waianae High
  • Waianae Intermediate
  • Waimanalo Elementary



Hawaii Island

  • Hilo High
  • Hilo Intermediate
  • Kau High
  • Ke Kula O Nawahi PCS
  • Keaau Elementary
  • Keaau High
  • Keaau Middle
  • Kealakehe High
  • Kealakehe Intermediate
  • Keaukaha Elementary
  • Keonepoko Elementary
  • Kohala Elementary
  • Kohala High
  • Kohala Middle
  • Konawaena High & Intermediate
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate
  • Pahoa High & Intermediate
  • Waiakea High
  • Waiakea Intermediate
  • Waimea Elementary


Kauai

  • Kapaa Elementary
  • Kekaha Elementary
  • King Kaumualii


Maui

  • Waihee Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary


Molokai

  • Kaunakakai Elementary


For additional community Summer Food Service Program site locations, click here.

SSO is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, click here

