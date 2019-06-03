Public schools offer free meals to children this summer

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) today announced 71 public schools will serve meals through its summer food service program, Seamless Summer Option (SSO).



“The Department is excited to see an increase in the number of schools that have stepped up to feed our keiki this summer. This is typically a period of time where our most vulnerable students do not have access to services that they normally would during the school year,” said Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent, Office of School Facilities and Support Services. “Our hope is that more students will enjoy a free meal, simply by stopping by one of our participating schools.”



Beginning in early June, the SSO program will be available at public schools around the state free of charge to all children 18 years and younger. Meals will be served at select locations Monday through Friday, except June 11 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day). Parents are encouraged to call their child’s school directly to find out the specific times for meal service.



SSO is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. An eligible school must have 50 percent or more of its regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus. However, meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served.

List of Schools:



Oahu Aiea Elementary

Anuenue

Castle High

Dole Middle

Ewa Elementary

Ewa Beach Elementary

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kahuku High & Intermediate

Kailua Elementary

Kaimiloa Elementary

Kaimuki High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi Elementary

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneohe Elementary

Kapunahala Elementary

Kauluwela Elementary

Kipapa Elementary

Kuhio Elementary

Laie Elementary

Lanakila Elementary

Leihoku Elementary

Linapuni Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Maili Elementary

Mauka Lani Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Pearl City Elementary

Pohakea Elementary

Pope Elementary

Roosevelt High

Waialua Elementary

Waianae Elementary

Waianae High

Waianae Intermediate

Waimanalo Elementary



Hawaii Island Hilo High

Hilo Intermediate

Kau High

Ke Kula O Nawahi PCS

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe High

Kealakehe Intermediate

Keaukaha Elementary

Keonepoko Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Konawaena High & Intermediate

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate

Pahoa High & Intermediate

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

Kauai Kapaa Elementary

Kekaha Elementary

King Kaumualii

Maui Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

Molokai Kaunakakai Elementary



For additional community Summer Food Service Program site locations, click here.



SSO is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, click here.