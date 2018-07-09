Public schools could soon be open for business

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A bill expected to become law on Tuesday was inspired at Waianae High School, and could benefit all public schools.

SB2051 would not only help students learn about business, but allow public schools to generate their own revenue.

Public schools could soon start selling student-made goods without the current $25,000 a year cap.

Schools like Waianae High School have entrepreneur programs which showcase students unique talents and abilities, which backers of the bill believe should be on display.

Waianae High School is one of few public schools that sits on the ocean.

"So they have a stream running through the school and that has allowed them to create an amazing Marine Science program," explained Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, (D) Kalaelao - Nanakuli - Waianae - Makaha.

Shimabukuro says the school has aquaculture tanks and students are producing ogo, mullet, shrimp, tilapia, and kalo.

"The products are quite amazing and very marketable," Shimabukuro said.

The state senator says Waianae High School hopes to open its own store, which would sell those items and products from the schools award-winning Searider Productions.

"This is a wonderful way to teach the kids not only how to learn these types skills, but how to then put them to use in the real world so when they soon get out of high school, they can learn how to seek these products, how to market them, and how to create them," Shimabukuro added.

She says the bill will also benefit the public school system.

"As you know, our public school system is really really hurting for funds. So this is a wonderful way for schools to generate their own revenue and put that money right back into the program to benefit the students that they serve," Shimabukuro said.

Shimabukuro says the potential bill could benefit teachers as well.

"That is a huge problem, the lack of staff, and the lack of resources and this is where these revenues will really fill the gap. So, if these programs can produce enough funds then they could hire more staff," Shimabukuro said.

Governor David Ige has not yet signed the bill, he has until Tuesday to veto it. However, it's currently not on his veto list. Even if it goes unsigned, it will become law on July 10, 2018.