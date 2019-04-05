Public Safety Director faces questions, touts accomplishments in confirmation hearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) - He is a good leader that can make even more improvements in the years ahead. While others say Nolan Espinda has dropped the ball too many times and should not serve four more years as Public Safety Director.

There was plenty of testimony on both sides at Thursday's confirmation hearing. Many of the directors from different state departments showed up to voice their support along with staff within the Public Safety Department. But others in the department were also critical of their director.

"Maybe he will be alive today had those deputies had a less lethal weapon," said Shawn Tsuha, Deputy Sheriff speaking about last month's incident when deputy sheriffs fatally shot a man at the State Capitol. One of recent incidents that has Espinda under fire. That includes the riot at Maui Community Correctional Center.

Espinda touted his accomplishment to lawmakers such as decreasing overtime for Correction Officers, reducing recidivism rates at prisons, as well as stopping cancellations of prison visits.

"There has not been a single visit cancellation as during the course of my tenure as director at any of our correctional institutions in across the state for four consecutive years due to the fact that staff shortages may have caused that," said Nolan Espinda, Department of Public Safety Director.

Another hearing is scheduled on Tuesday that will focus on the Maui jail riot, the State Capitol shooting along with other incidents that that have drawn criticism. Decision making is scheduled for next week Thursday.