Public invited to provide input on Maunakea administrative rules

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Monday, kicked off the first of four public hearings to discuss proposed rules for public and commercial activities atop Mauna Kea.

The rules were drafted by the University of Hawaii and were developed with community input, and help from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

About 200 people have submitted testimony ahead of the public hearings so far.



The next two hearings will be held on the Big Island, and the last on Maui.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. in Hilo at the Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. in Waikoloa at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School

Friday, Sept, 28, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kahului, Maui at in ʻIke Leʻa Room 144 at UH Maui College

Testimony will be taken into consideration as the rules are finalized before they go to the UH Board of Regents. If approved by the UH regents, the draft rules will proceed thru the administrative rules process to the governor for final review and approval.

If you are submitting testimony online or by email, the deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018, after the last hearing ends.

Testimony may be submitted online at http://www.hawaii.edu/offices/bor/adminrules/proposed.html, via email at uhhar@hawaii.edu and in writing to UH Government Relations Office, 2442 Campus Road, Administrative Services Building 1-101, Honolulu, HI, 96822

For more information, log onto https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2018/08/19/maunakea-administrative-rules-public-announcement/

