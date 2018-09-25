Public encouraged to help develop city's first climate action plan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The city’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency is launching its community engagement phase to create Oahu’s first ever Climate Action Plan (CAP).

In partnership with a number of Honolulu City Council members, the Resilience Office is co-hosting community meetings across Oahu to discuss climate change impacts already affecting our island and creating a vision for a more resilient future.

“In the wake of hurricanes Lane and Olivia, local government is stepping up to make our communities safer and take the lead on climate change,” said Josh Stanbro, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer. “We are honored to be working with council members to make sure that Oahu’s Climate Action Plan reflects the insights and experiences of citizens across the island.”

Residents who attend will learn how climate change is impacting the Hawaiian Islands and the strategies for reducing Oahu’s greenhouse gas emissions. Participants will also help prioritize the actions that are needed to achieve a more resilient future.

During the meetings participants will engage in a “game” that sparks discussion about the best way to transition Oahu to a clean energy future and meet stated goals under the Paris climate agreement. The state of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu have embarked on several comprehensive initiatives that government leaders hope to achieve, including fossil-fuel free ground transportation and a mandate of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. The city’s Climate Action Plan is designed to chart a course on how to get there.

The first two community meetings have been scheduled for as follows:

Salt Lake (co-hosted by Councilmember Joey Manahan): Thursday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aliamanu Middle School Cafeteria, 3271 Salt Lake Boulevard

Aiea (co-hosted by Councilmember Brandon Elefante): Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pearl Ridge Elementary School Library, 98-940 Moanalua Road

More information about the upcoming meetings can be found online at www.resilientoahu.org/calendar. Additional public meetings are being scheduled for other areas of Oahu, and the Resilience Office will announce these at a future date.

An engaged community is a critical element in addressing climate change, as every household can take action, even while larger transportation and energy systems are slowly transitioned away from fossil fuel.

To stay informed with the latest news from the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, to provide feedback or to subscribe to our mailing list, please visit www.resilientoahu.org.