There was a 7.4 magnitude earthquake Kermadec Islands Region which happened just before 1 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

The Kermadec Islands region is in the South Pacific Ocean, 600 miles northeast of Auckland, New Zealand.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter, but no tsunami for Hawaii.