Protest against the removal of Haiku Stairs

A non-profit group is asking for the public’s help in showing support for keeping Haiku Stairs open.

Friends of Haiku Stairs held a demonstration this afternoon at Honolulu Hale. The protest is over a Board of Water Supply environmental impact statement, which recommends the removal of Stairway to Heaven.

Vernon Ansdell, M.D., President of Friends of Haiku Stairs, said “We want people to be able to enjoy it, to be able to do it legally, and to experience the native plants that are up there, the spectacular views, the almost spiritual experience of climbing through the clouds and then at the same time be able to appreciate the history of Haiku Valley.”

The public comment period for the Haiku Stairs study will be open through August 7.