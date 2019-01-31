Protecting pedestrians an increasing priority

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Pedestrian safety concerns have leapt to the forefront following Monday’s crash that left three people dead.

Officials are re-doubling efforts to push for new ways to keep pedestrians safe.

Among many proposals being floated as new laws, City Councilman Ron Menor has suggested two measures aimed at boosting pedestrian safety.

One bill would have drivers, stopped for pedestrians at mid-block crosswalks, turn on their hazard lights, to alert other drivers that a pedestrian is actively crossing. He also introduced a resolution to increase related penalties, which was passed by the City Council Wednesday.

“I'm hoping that the legislature will pass a bill or legislation that the council has requested, to increase penalties with respect to those who violate our pedestrian safety laws.”

Separately, another proposal would take away Hawaii drivers' long-enjoyed ability to turn right on a red light.

The councilman thinks the idea is worth discussing, as are all options on the table. He doesn't believe there is a panacea -- or an end-all-be-all solution. He says a multi-faceted approach will be necessary.

Menor says it may be time to bring together a group of experts to help save pedestrian lives.

“I think we need a broader dialogue and one possibility might be to convene a conference, or put together a task force involving stakeholders on both the state and city levels, as well as in the communities, so we can come up with ways to address this significant, growing problem of pedestrian safety on our island.”

The Honolulu Police Department says those killed Monday night were on a safety island, safely waiting to cross the street.

Being vigilant, or ever-watchful, is one of the tips.

Being vigilant is something safety-focused lawmakers will be, as efforts to keep pedestrians safe, move forward.