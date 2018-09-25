Proposal aims to increase rates at Honolulu Zoo parking lot

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A proposal before the Honolulu City Council aims to increase the rates for metered parking at Honolulu Zoo.

The bill, introduced last week by Councilman Ernie Martin, proposes that meters in the zoo parking lot charge $1.50 per hour for four hours. The rate is currently $1.00 per hour for four hours.

The bill would also add metered parking at Kamamalu Neighborhood Park and Aala Park, at a rate of $1.50 per hour for three hours.

Click here to view the bill in its entirety.