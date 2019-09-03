Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 5,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals of all sizes, shapes, colors and textures will be collected at Windward Mall Center Court during Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii’s 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Round-Up and Family Resource Fair.

Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii asks for the public’s assistance by donating a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal during its 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Round-up.

The event will take place Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Windward Mall Center Court.

“The stuffed animals that are collected will be shared with children who have suffered from child abuse. These stuffed animals provide children with happiness and comfort,” explains Chet Adessa, Teddy Bear Round-Up Chairperson. “Our profound wish is that one day there is no need for a Teddy Bear Roundup because there will be no abused children.”

It will be a family-friendly event that will include fun activities as well as top local entertainers.

According to the State of Hawaii Department of Human Services December 2017 Databook, there were about 3,702 reports of child abuse and neglect in calendar year 2017 reported to Child Protective Services, of which 1,297 were confirmed reports.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Round-Up or for information about child abuse and neglect prevention programs and activities throughout the year, contact Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii at (808) 951-0200 or click here.