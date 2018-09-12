Prepare for possible power outages from Tropical Storm Olivia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Winds and torrential rains from Tropical Storm Olivia could cause power outages, and some may last for extended periods.

That's the warning from Hawaiian Electric, which says crews will respond to outages as soon as possible, standing down only if conditions are unsafe.

During storms, wind gusts can cause tree branches or fronds to break loose and come into contact with power lines. Falling trees could also hit a pole, or more likely, an overhead line, knocking the line down or causing the pole to lean, resulting in an outage or requiring electricity to be cut off until the pole or overhead line are safely repaired or replaced.

Before the storm arrives, customers should charge communication devices and then unplug chargers and any unnecessary or sensitive electrical equipment.

If it becomes necessary to evacuate, customers should consider turning off the whole house electricity at the main.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about two car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous.

If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 911.

More electrical safety and preparation tips are available in the companies’ Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, available in five languages, at www.hawaiianelectric.com/prepare; www.mauielectric.com/prepare; and www.hawaiielectriclight.com/prepare.