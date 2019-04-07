Preparations underway for annual lantern floating ceremony

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Volunteers at Shinnyo-en Hawaii worked on the wooden lanterns Saturday. Some transcribed messages that have already been submitted online from those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Each year the lantern floating ceremony attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world to Ala Moana Beach to remember loved ones who have passed.

"It's just the feeling of 50,000 people standing together and just with one feeling of remembrances and paying tribute to loved ones. I think that's so special and that's why we come back," said Glenn Takahashi.

The lantern floating ceremony will take place on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.

The theme is "Many Rivers, One Ocean - Share Your Light." For more information on the event go to www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com

