Preliminary report released on hard landing helicopter that injured pilot in February

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into a helicopter hard landing on Hawaii Island in February.



The MD 369E chopper was forced to land in Waipio Valley near Lookout Road on February 21 about an hour after taking off from Hilo Airport.



According to the report, the pilot told investigators the engine out light came on, and then an alarm sounded.



That's when he decided to land.

During touchdown the tail boom broke and the helicopter rolled over.

Two witnesses nearby reported hearing a bang prior to the hard landing.



The pilot was the only person on board and he was seriously injured.



Investigators say the pilot did not file a flight plan.

