Pregnant woman dragged by purse snatcher shares her story

HONOLULU (KHON2) - We first told you on Friday how a pregnant woman was dragged from a car after a robber snatched her purse in broad daylight in front of the Waikiki Aquarium Friday morning.

Today, we spoke with the victim and share her story.

The victim does not want to be identified, but tells us she grew up in Hawaii and has always felt safe, especially in a family-friendly area like around the Waikiki Aquarium.

That all changed when in a matter of minutes she says a man decided to target her and her daughter.

The victim tells us she has scrapes and bruises all over her body, but she and her unborn child are slowly recovering from the traumatizing incident.

"I'm not getting around very well. I hobble a little more than a regular 7 1/2 month pregnant person does," said the victim. "There is going to be a bunch of OB (obstetrician) follow-ups to make sure nothing is going on there. Some pretty intense trauma to be dragged from the a car."

It all started when she and her four-year-old daughter were waiting outside for the trolley reading a book.

"This white Toyota, I think it was a Camry, pulls up. It's in a drop off location so it wasn't super suspicious or anything," she said.

Moments later, she says a man walked up to her, snatched her purse that was right next to her, and jumped back into his car.

"Without thinking about it, I just ran after him. His car door was still open so I had reached in and was kind of laying across him and trying to get my purse back, and he floored it and so I was drugged about 10 or 15 feet in the parking lot," the victim said.

We asked what made her decide to go after him?

"I don't know, it was just that fight or flight and I guess I chose fight," the victim replied. "It happened so fast and you are not really thinking in those situations, it's all instinctual."

"All my IDs, my phone, and all the information that you have on your phone. You know bank apps and credit card apps. It's scary that he has my car keys, my license so he has my address," she continued.

The victim says what was most concerning was that her four-year-old daughter witnessed everything.

"She's been telling me that she wants to make me a new purse and she definitely knows that there's bad people out there now and people that will take stuff that doesn't belong to them," the victim said. "I just want people to know you think your safe here, I mean I grew up my entire life in Hawaii and this is where I feel safe, and that this can happen in board daylight, in a public place in a place that you take your children. It's scary and everybody needs to be on the lookout. There's no safe places."

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, please call police.