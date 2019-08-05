Pre-Trial detainees missing from headcount at KCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pre-trial detainees Isaiah Pongasi-Adric and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. have escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

Isaiah Pongasi-Adric and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr. were discovered missing from the Lifetime Stand minimum security dorms during a headcount conducted just before 11 p.m. 

Correctional staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter. 

Once confirmed that they were not on the grounds, Kauai Police were immediately notified.

21-year-old Pongasi-Adric is 5’7” and weighs 170 lbs.  He has brown hair and brown eyes. Pongasi-Adric is pre-trial for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and Criminal Contempt.

Kelekoma Jr. is 37-years old and is 5’8” tall and weighs 220 lbs.  He also has brown hair and eyes.

Kelekoma Jr. is awaiting trial for charges of Assault 2, Abuse of a Family/Household Member, Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle, Terroristic Threatening 2 and Unlawful Imprisonment 2.

Both men face an escape charge when found.

If seen, call 911.

