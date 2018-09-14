Power problems leave thousands in windward Oahu, North Shore in the dark

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - More than 3,000 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power.

According to HECO's outage map, residents from Kahuku through Kaaawa into Waikane are affected.

The cause of the outage is unclear at this time.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area across of Gunstock Ranch in Laie to respond to downed power lines.

No word yet on when power will be restored.

Stay tuned to KHON2 News and khon2.com for updates.